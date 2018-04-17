LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 07: Kevin Lee stands in the Octagon prior to his interim UFC lightweight championship bout against Tony Ferguson during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 128: Barboza vs. Lee goes down this Saturday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, headlined by an intriguing fight between highly ranked UFC Lightweights Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee. In the first half of this week’s episode we preview the entire card, including a surprising UFC Featherweight rematch between Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson.

In the second half of the show we discuss the results of UFC On Fox: Poirier vs. Gaethje, a few more notes from UFC 223 in Brooklyn last week, Ronda Rousey’s WWE debut and Brock Lesnar’s contract status.

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, TJ Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, Max Holloway, Rose Namajunas as well as others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is also one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

