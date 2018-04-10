NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 07: UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (R) lands a right hand to the head of Joanna Jedrzejczyk (L) during their UFC women’s strawweight championship bout at UFC 223 at Barclays Center on April 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcast weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta is over, and we start off with a recap of all of the week’s insanity from right here in Brooklyn, including Khabib Nurmagomedov beating Al Iaquinta for the UFC Lightweight Championship, Conor McGregor’s assault charge following his attack on the UFC media bus, and an overall eventful night of fights.

We also have post-fight interviews with some of the UFC 223 winners, including Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Ashley Evans-Smith and Devin Clark.

In the second part half of the episode we are joined once again by FloCombat’s James Lynch to preview the upcoming UFC On Fox: Poirier vs. Gaethje event from Glendale, Arizona.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.

The Hammer has had interviews with some of the biggest names in MMA over the years. They have interviewed Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Dan Henderson, Sean Sherk, Mark Coleman, Rory MacDonald, TJ Dillashaw, Brendan Schaub, Mark Bocek, John Makdessi, Mark Hominick, Martin Kampmann, Johnny Hendricks, T.J. Grant, Miesha Tate, Max Holloway, Rose Namajunas as well as others.

The Hammer continues to bring unparalleled, independent coverage of all things MMA to fans of the sport. They always bring you straight goods and the last word. They are recognized and credentialed by UFC, Bellator, Invicta, and many other smaller MMA promotions.

The show is also one of the voters for the UFC’s Official Rankings.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Hammer Radio: UFC 223 Wrap-Up