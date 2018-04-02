The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcast weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

So we’re on our way to Brooklyn for UFC 223 Fight Week, and the highly anticipated main event between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov has just been cancelled. On April Fool’s Day. Seriously.

Now instead there’s an insane new main event of UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, for the UFC Lightweight Championship. This episode we’re joined by Liam Dunlop to preview the entire card, which also includes a UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Check back later in the week for bonus episodes on location from Brooklyn, including interviews with many of the fighters competing at UFC 223.

