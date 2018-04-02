So we’re on our way to Brooklyn for UFC 223 Fight Week, and the highly anticipated main event between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov has just been cancelled. On April Fool’s Day. Seriously.

Now instead there’s an insane new main event of UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, for the UFC Lightweight Championship. This episode we’re joined by Liam Dunlop to preview the entire card, which also includes a UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship rematch between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Check back later in the week for bonus episodes on location from Brooklyn, including interviews with many of the fighters competing at UFC 223.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

Listen to us Wednesday nights at 6:30pm on CFMU 93.3 FM, and online at http://www.thehammermma.com, MMASucka.com, The Itunes Store, Stitcher, MMAPodcast.com, Player.FM, find @SteveJeffery on Twitter, or just email us.