The Hammer MMA Radio – UFC 223 Pre-Fight Interviews (w/ Holloway, Namajunas, Moicano, Kattar, Bochniak, Felder and Kowalkiewicz)

It’s chaos here in Brooklyn for the lead up to the UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway card, and we’re joined by FloCombat’s James Lynch to discuss what’s left of the event following Conor McGregor’s assault on the fighter bus.

Throughout the episode we also have exclusive one-on-one interviews with UFC 223 fighters Max Holloway, Rose Namajunas, Renato Moicano, Calvin Kattar, Kyle Bochniak, Paul Felder, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

We’ll be back following the UFC 223 card with post-fight interviews from many of the fighters competing on the card.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

