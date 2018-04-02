Daron Cruickshank returns to Japan to take on Koshi Matsumoto

The “Detroit Superstar” Daron Cruickshank finally returns to the RIZIN ring when he takes on Shooto lightweight champ; Koshi “Luxor” Matsumoto at RIZIN 10.

Cruickshank broke the news on his social media accounts early Monday.

Headed to Japan may 6th to fight Koshi Matsumoto for @rizin_pr . Time to get ready for battle.… https://t.co/3cKUqYFTB7 — Daron Cruickshank (@Cruickshank155) April 2, 2018

Daron Cruickshank (19-1, 1NC) joined the RIZIN roster in early 2016, very shortly after his release from the UFC following a 13-fight stint with the company. He won two-straight once joining the company, including a KO win over Shinji Sasaki and a submission win over K1 legend Andy Souwer.

Since then, however, Cruickshank lost two straight in the RIZIN ring. Being finished by Yusuke Yachi and Satoru Kitaoka. In late 2017, Cruickshank went home to Michigan and knocked out Alex Trevino at KOP 58.

Fighting out of Tokyo, Japan; Koshi Matsumoto (19-7-2) enters his RIZIN debut after an extensive run of making a name for himself all around Asia. Along the way he has picked up Shooto titles in the welterweight and lightweight division, currently holding and defending the latter.

After a 2016 VTJ loss to UFC-veteran Efrain Escudero, “Luxor” spent a year on the sidelines before returning in October of 2017. He has gone 3-0 in the past six months, including knockout wins over Yuki Okano and Nobumitsu Osawa.

RIZIN 10 is scheduled to take place on May 6, live from the famed Marine Messe Fukuoka in Japan.

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Ian McCall

Kanna Asakura vs. Melissa Karagianis

Kai Asakura vs. Manel Kape

Kanako Murata vs. Weili Zhang

Issei Ishii vs. Daishin Sakai – Kickboxing

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. TBA – Kickboxing

Ante Delija vs. Ricardo Prasel

Yusuke Yachi vs. Diego Nunes

Hironori Kurogi vs. Tomohiro Kitai

