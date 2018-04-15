Courtesy of Cage Warriors

Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion Nathaniel Wood has signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Wood is currently ranked #1 at bantamweight among the UK and Ireland by Tapology.

Reports have been circulating for some time, but the London native confirmed the news on social media today.

9 years of hard work for this moment. Proud to announce I have signed a multi fight contract with the ufc. pic.twitter.com/kTuYDRAWhl — Nathaniel wood (@TheProspectMMA) April 14, 2018

UK Dominance

A protege of familiar UFC veteran Brad Pickett, the 24-year-old has won five straight fights. After picking up the 135lbs strap under the Cage Warriors banner, Nathaniel Wood has recorded two title defenses.

Just this March, Wood made waves with a sensational knockout over Luca Iovine.

Wood’s brilliant boxing has led to four straight knockout wins, including a victory over UFC veteran Vaughan Lee.

A Veteran Challenge

Nathaniel Wood (13-3) is set to face Brazilian Johnny Eduardo at UFC Fight Night 131.

Eduardo (28-10) was stopped by Matthew Lopez in his most recent outing; making him 2-2 in his last four. The victories in that run have come against Eddie Wineland and Manny Gamburyan, while the other loss was to Aljamain Sterling.

UFC Fight Night 131 takes place live from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York. The card is set to be headlined by a pivotal bantamweight tilt between Jimmy Rivera and Marlon Moraes.

