In episode 1 of Bellator 198 Countdown, the Bellator team traveled to Russia to train with Fedor Emelianenko, featured Frank Mir at the famed Mayweather Gym in Vegas and later went behind the scenes with Mir at Brendan Schaub’s new Showtime Sports show, “Below the Belt”.

Check out episodes 1 & 2 of Bellator 198 Countdown

In episode 2 of Bellator 198 Countdown, Frank Mir spends “Family Time” on the mat while Fedor discusses his strong desire to bring the heavyweight belt back to Russia.

Bellator 198 goes down on Saturday, April 28 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. The main event is the aforementioned Heavyweight Grand Prix quarter-final bout between Fedor and Mir.

Along with that big fight, Sam Sicilia takes on Emmanuel Sanchez and Rafael Lovato Jr. faces John Salter on the Paramount Network main card.

#Bellator198 | SATURDAY, April 28th, 2018 | On Paramount Network at 9/8c.

