Photo courtesy of Shamrock FC.

Jordan Dowdy is looking to make it three wins out of four on Friday, March 13. He’s fighting Jeff Crotty on the Bellator 197 prelims at welterweight for that attempt.

Dowdy predicts that will happen as long as the best version of himself shows up on fight night. He and those around him say that his 5-4 record doesn’t represent his skills as a mixed martial artist, and he’s looking to prove that. Dowdy said making sure he shows up at his peak is something that comes with experience, as he’s set to make his 10th professional appearance.

“Whenever you’re younger, you try and snatch opportunities and make sh** happen,” he told MMASucka. “When you force something, you create openings for your opponent that you’re trying to prevent.”

Dowdy also never took an easy strength of schedule. He fought Adam Meredith, who was an up-and-coming killer in the Missouri regional scene, for just his third pro fight. In his fifth fight, he fought a tough Brazilian in Guilherme Vasconcelos at Bellator 157.

“I didn’t fight any pussies out of the gate,” Dowdy said. “I fought people that other guys have been afraid to fight. So I can look myself in the mirror at night, brush my teeth and say I’m not a coward.”

Dowdy was well on his way to beating Tyler Flores at Shamrock FC 295 before a staph infection caused his body to give out on him. He lost via second round submission.

After a streak of bad luck and tough competition, Dowdy is ready to come into his own. He scored a quick TKO over 66-fight veteran Eddie Larrea at Shamrock FC 301 in January, which was his most recent outing.

“I just have to show up and be me,” Dowdy said. “It comes with experience.”

He likes his chances to put himself on a two-fight winning streak for the first time since he opened his pro career. Dowdy admitted that Crotty is tough, skillful, and won’t quit. He respects him. But he feels that he’s better in every aspect of the sport.

With a win, Dowdy, a Shamrock FC-contracted fighter, said he believes he’s right in that promotion’s 170-lb title picture. Since Shamrock FC put Bellator’s undercard together, a win over Crotty would benefit Dowdy in the Missouri promotion. He currently holds a 5-2 SFC record.

However, he has to get past Crotty first.

“If [Crotty] does take me down, I’ll get up,” Dowdy said. “When he slows down, I’ll put him away. It’ll come by submission or the ref pulling me off him because he’s not going to quit. I won’t force anything. Whatever happens will happen, but it’ll be me getting that win.”

Bellator 197: Chandler vs. Girtz goes down on Friday at The Family Arena in St. Charles, MO.

