Check out the Bellator 197 live results, as Bellator MMA heads back Missouri for a fun card.
Michael Chandler headlines close to home tonight in St. Charles, Missouri when he takes on heavy-handed slugger Brandon Girtz at the Family Arena.
Girtz steps up on short-notice to replace lightweight champion, Brent Primus.
The main event features two promotional mainstays, and in the co-main event, we see featherweight prospect AJ McKee return to put his 10-0 record on the line when he faces UFC-veteran Justin Lawrence.
Rounding out the main card will be “Baby Slice” Kevin Ferguson Jr. before he moves to lightweight in the near future taking on Devon Brock fresh off of his victory over the debuting Khonry Gracie. And finally, collegiate wrestling champion Logan Storley returns, looking to make it 8-0 when he takes on Shamrock FC veteran, Joaquin Buckley.
The prelims feature many Shamrock FC alum, as well as a pivotal women’s flyweight match-up between Rebecca Ruth and Juliana Velasquez. Also on the prelim portion will be a catchweight fight featuring Bellator mainstay Derek Anderson, who steps on short-notice to face Zak Bucia.
Check out the full card below. This will be updated live with results in real time.
Main Card – Paramount Network – 9pm ET
Michael Chandler vs. Brandon Girtz
AJ McKee vs. Justin Lawrence
Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Devon Brock
Logan Storley vs. Joaquin Buckley
Prelims – Bellator.com – 7pm ET
Rebecca Ruth vs. Juliana Velasquez
Dominic Mazzotta vs. Josh Sampo
Derek Anderson vs. Zak Bucia
Jordan Dowdy vs. Jeff Crotty
Adam Cella vs. DeWayne Diggs
Joe Roye vs. Cort Wahle
Justin Robbins vs. A.J. Siscoe
Jordan Howard vs. Eric Ellington
