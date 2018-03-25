ROAD FC returns to China for ROAD FC 047; 2018 Openweight Grand-Prix set to begin

Since 2015, ROAD FC has held five events in China. ROAD FC 047 has been announced for May 12, where the promotion will return to the country capital; Beijing, China.

The event will take place at the Cadillac Arena, formerly known as the Beijing Wukesong Culture & Sports Center, a 20,000 capacity venue that was constructed for the basketball portion of the 2008 Summer Olympics.

The promotion brings the beginning of the 2018 Openweight Grand-Prix with them to China.

Photo via Xiaomi ROAD FC

The first entrant of the eight-man field has been announced!

It will be none other than “The Kung Fu Panda” Aorigele (6-3, 1NC).

Aorigele is a solid 6-1 in the ROAD FC cage, most recently finishing Japanese legend Kazuyuki Fujita. At just 23-years-old, the Xindu Martial Arts Club fighter will look to solidify himself as a super heavyweight to look out for with his inclusion in the upcoming openweight grand-prix. All six of his pro wins come via (T)KO, including wins over Fujita, Yusuke Kawaguchi, and Bob Sapp.

No other bouts or grand-prix entrants have been announced for the May 12 show, but expect that to change very soon!

