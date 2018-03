Arguably one of the most stacked fight cards in ONE Championship history goes down from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Satuday. We will bring you ONE Championship: Iron Will Results results all day event long.

The main event features ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes, as he takes on two-division champion Martin Nguyen. Also on the fight card is Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Jeremy Miado in the co-main event.

Brazilian Jiu-JItsu standout Garry Tonon will make his MMA debut against Richard Corminal to kick off the main card.

You can catch all the action in an Online PPV.

Check out full ONE Championship: Iron Will results below.

MAIN CARD (Online PPV – 6:30 a.m. PT/9:30 a.m. ET)

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Martin Nguyen – Bantamweight Championship

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Jeremy Miado

Rahul Raju vs. Shannon Wiratchai

Rika Ishige vs. Angelie Sabanal

Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev def. Tetsuya Yamada via Submission (Armbar) at 2:51 of Round 3

Waqar Umar def. Zhao Zhi Kang via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:21 of Round 1

Garry Tonon def. Richard Corminal via TKO (Strikes) at 3:40 of Round 2

PRELIMINARY CARD (Twitter – 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET)

Kritsada Kongsrichai def. Robin Catalan via TKO (Slam) at 1:40 of Round 1

Alain Ngalani def. Ariunbold Tur-Ochir via Split Decision

Gilberto Galvao def. Jake Butler via TKO (Knee Injury) at 0:07 of Round 2

Sunoto Peringkat def. Hisyam Samsudin via Unanimous Decision

