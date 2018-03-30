Following along with the M-1 Challenge 90 results right here on MMASucka!

M-1 returns early Friday morning with a fun fight card, live from the M-1 Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The main event features undefeated welterweight king Alexey Kunchenko, as he takes on Ukrainian veteran Alexander Butenko.

Also on the card; multi-time UFC veteran Joe “Diesel” Riggs looks to make it eight-straight wins against Boris Polezhay. In a pivotal flyweight match-up; Vadim Malygin takes on Brazil’s Rafael Dias.

The prelims feature many up-and-coming undefeated talents out of Russia, as well as some highly-touted amateur athletes making their professional debuts.

Check out the full fight card below – this will be updated with live results in real time, and be sure to watch the official Fite TV live stream, right here on MMASucka!

Alexey Kunchenko (17-0) vs. Alexander Butenko (45-12)

Joe Riggs (47-17) vs. Boris Polezhay (18-6)

Vadim Malygin (12-3) vs. Rafael Dias (14-5)

Sado Ucar (10-4) vs. Magomedkamil Malikov (4-0)

Silmar Nunes (35-12) vs. Oleg Olenichev (9-5)

Tahir Abdullaev (6-0) vs. Roman Bogatov (4-0)

El Anwar Bakary (5-5) vs. Alexander Popov (2-0)

Damien Peltier (8-8) vs. Maksim Kuldashev (2-0)

Lom-Ali Nalgiev (14-6) vs. Kurban Taygibov (6-1)

Nureles Aidarov (2-0) vs. Oleg Lichkovakha (8-1)

Abylkasym Yakubov (4-4) vs. Dmitry Tebekin (7-3)

Vyacheslav Babkin (0-0) vs. Vladimir Trusov (0-0)

Movsar Bokov (3-1) vs. Levan Solodovnik (5-2)

