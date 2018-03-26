All rights reserved. Contact: info@sebastianrudnicki.com

The KSW 43 fight card at the Hala Stulecia in Wroclaw, Poland on April 14 is now complete with the addition of two final fights. This brings the fight card to eight bouts total.

All rights reserved. Contact: info@sebastianrudnicki.com

Croatia’s Antun “Killer” Racic (20-8-1) will face young Polish up-and-comer Kamil Selwa (10-6).

Racic made his KSW debut last year at the KSW 40 show in Dublin. His original opponent, Anzor Azhiev, fell ill two days before the fight. So he was given a late-minute replacement in the form of fellow debutant; Pawel Politylo.

After three hard-fought rounds, Racic walked away with a split decision victory. The former Final Fight Championship featherweight king has competed in many of Europe’s top promotions since 2009, but he looks to make a home at KSW. And earning a second-straight win in the organization would put him near the top of the newly formed bantamweight rankings.

23-year-old upstart Kamil Selwa enters this fight on a four-bout win streak. After racking up wins in the regional scenes of Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic, Selwa made his KSW debut early last year at KSW 38.

Funnily enough, he took on Anzor Azhiev. Selwa was on the losing end of a unanimous decision in the event’s official fight of the night.

All rights reserved. Contact: info@sebastianrudnicki.com

Kicking off the main card will be two of Poland’s best rising lightweight prospects, as Maciej Kazieczko (3-1) takes on the undefeated Maciej “Loken” Kalicinski (3-0, 1NC).

After winning his pro debut via 15-second knockout, Kazieczko signed with KSW after sitting on the shelf for 14-months. He made his promotional debut on the big KSW 36 fight card, defeating Mariusz Mazur via unanimous decision. He returned in early 2017, picking up another knockout win against Tomasz Matusewicz.

We most recently saw him compete at KSW 41 in December. As a pretty heavy favorite, he was knocked out right before the buzzer in round one by Gracjan Szadsinski. He looks to rebound from the first defeat of his career when he takes on “Loken” at KSW 43.

Yet to taste defeat in his career, 22-year-old Kalincinski is set to make his KSW debut when he takes on Kazieczko. He makes his debut having won three-straight via knockout in the last two years on Poland’s regional scene. As well as a victory on the ACB 53 undercard against Russian prospect Muslim Abdulaev.

KSW 43 takes place April 14 from the breathtaking and historic Hala Stulecia venue, built over 100 years ago.

Olympic medalist Damian Janikowski (2-0) will main event his first KSW and in his hometown against former BAMMA & EFC middleweight champ Yannick Bahati (8-3).

Two of the top prospects in MMA today will meet in the co-main event as Roberto Soldic (13-2) defends his recently acquired welterweight title against two-weight EFC champion Dricus Du Plessis (11-1) and Michal Andryszak (20-6) will battle Phil De Fries (14-6) for the vacant KSW heavyweight title.

Check out the full card below.

Middleweight Main Event:

Damian Janikowski vs. Yannick Bahati

Welterweight Championship:

Roberto Soldic vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Vacant Heavyweight Championship:

Michal Andryszak vs. Phil De Fries

Norman Parke vs. Lukasz Chlewicki

Artur Sowinski vs. Salahdine Parnasse

David Zawada vs. Michal Michalski

Antun Racic vs. Kamil Selwan

Maciej Kalicinski vs. Maciej Kazieczko

Follow Mike on Twitter! @MikeLovesTacosX

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: KSW 43 card complete with the addition of two final fights