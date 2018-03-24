Tweet on Twitter
Invicta FC 28 comes at you from Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Stay tuned to MMASucka.com for the full Invicta FC 28 results.
The main event features a vacant strawweight title bout between Mizuki Inoue and Virna Jandiroba.
MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET)
Mizuki Inoue vs. Virna Jandiroba
DeAnna Bennett vs. Karina Rodriguez
Milana Dudieva vs. Christina Marks
Pearl Gonzalez vs. Kali Robbins
Minna Grusander vs. Fernanda Priscila
Kal Schwartz vs. Kay Hansen
Chelsea Chandler vs. Kerri Kenneson
Jillian DeCoursey vs. Rebekah LeVine
Tracy Cortez def. Kaytlin Neil via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
_______________________________________________________________________________________
View the original article on MMA Sucka: Invicta FC 28 Results