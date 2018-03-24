Photo courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships

Invicta FC 28 comes at you from Union Event Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Stay tuned to MMASucka.com for the full Invicta FC 28 results.

The main event features a vacant strawweight title bout between Mizuki Inoue and Virna Jandiroba.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass at 8 p.m. ET)

Mizuki Inoue vs. Virna Jandiroba

DeAnna Bennett vs. Karina Rodriguez

Milana Dudieva vs. Christina Marks

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Kali Robbins

Minna Grusander vs. Fernanda Priscila

Kal Schwartz vs. Kay Hansen

Chelsea Chandler vs. Kerri Kenneson

Jillian DeCoursey vs. Rebekah LeVine

Tracy Cortez def. Kaytlin Neil via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

