Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Garry Tonon made his MMA debut and in dominant fashion.

At ONE Championship: Iron Will, the BJJ black belt stepped inside the cage against Filipino product Richard Corminal. The EBI Champion negated his bread and butter submission game and let his striking showcase.

Tonon (1-0) dropped Corminal in the first round, but sealed the deal in round two with some vicious elbows.

YES WE ARE WATCHING Garry Tonon here pic.twitter.com/cUak44qZPH — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) March 24, 2018

HELLLLLLBOWSSSS!!!!!!! — Garry Tonon (@Garry_Tonon) March 24, 2018

Garry Tonon dropping hellbows on Richard Corminal, gets the TKO in R2. Extremely impressive MMA debut. #onechampionship pic.twitter.com/BUplRuC3zg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 24, 2018

Following the victory, Tonon celebrated with “The Peoples Elbow” and went on to say that his MMA debut was the most insane experience he has ever had.

That was the most insane experience I’ve ever had in my life! Wow. I had a lot of fun, but fighting MMA is the craziest thing I’ve ever done by a factor of 10. — Garry Tonon (@Garry_Tonon) March 24, 2018

