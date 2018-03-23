Bellator continues signing UK talent, with their latest addition being BAMMA’s middleweight champion; Mike “Sea Bass” Shipman.

Shipman announced the signing – and return date – on his Facebook page early Friday.

Upon losing his professional debut, Mike “Sea Bass” Shipman (11-1) went on to win 11-straight. This includes title wins in Killacam Fight Night, UCMMA, and, most recently, BAMMA.

In his 12-fight career, Shipman has never gone the distance and he has finished his opposition every single time out. Shipman last fought in September of 2017, challenging for the BAMMA middleweight title against upcoming KSW headliner; Yannick Bahati.

Shipman won the fight via vicious KO in round three following a spinning back-fist.

Though some are referring to his upcoming Bellator 200 fight as he debut, that is not the case.

He has fought for the promotion two times previously, at both of their London shows; Bellator 158 and Bellator 179.

The previous deal with Bellator MMA seems to have been a non-exclusive contract solely to get some hometown talent on the cards. But, according to Shipman himself, this new deal is a multi-fight contract. No word on exclusivity quite yet.

At Bellator 158, Mike Shipman quickly submitted fellow Englishman; Dominic Clark. Ten months later at Bellator 179, Shipman knocked out gritty Poland-born fighter Marcin Prostko in round one.

Fighting out of the London Shootfighters team, Shipman will compete on the Bellator 200 card with his teammate Michael “Venom” Page.

Bellator 200 is set to take place at the SSE Arena in London, England on May 25. The current card – as it stands currently – is below.

Rafael Carvalho vs. Gegard Mousasi

Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson II

Michael Page vs. David Rickels

Phil Davis vs. Linton Vassell

Aaron Chalmers vs. Ashley Griffiths

Anastasia Yankova vs. Kate Jackson

Ryan Scope vs. Martyn Harris

Mike Shipman vs. TBA

