After losing out on an opportunity to fight his last fight at UFC Fight Night 124 this past weekend, Vitor Belfort had one request — to fight Michael Bisping in London. Well that will not be happening, and Belfort calls Michael Bisping scared for not accepting the bout.

“What a shame @mikebisping!!! @ufc just informed me that you have declined the fight. I understand you are scared. The images above pretty much explain it all.”

The two had previously fought in 2013 and Belfort earned a second round TKO, but Bisping suffered a detached retina in the process. At the time, “The Phenom” was taking testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

Hoping for a retirement bout on both sides was what Belfort requested. However, this will not be happening and the two will have to find new foes.

