UFC Lightweight Kajan Johnson talks KO win over Adriano Martins at UFC 215, his upcoming bout with Rustam Khabilov and more.

Johnson (22-12-1) came onto the UFC scene when he competed on TUF Nations in 2013. He has since gone on to have a 3-1 record inside the Octagon. Most recently, Johnson earned a very decisive knockout against the dangerous Martins.

MAIN IMAGE:

SAITAMA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 27: in their lightweight bout during the UFC event at the Saitama Super Arena on September 27, 2015 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Mitch Viquez/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)