Jamie Siraj talks BFL 53 submission victory over a very tenacious JT Donaldson, he also goes over what he wants next and much more.

Siraj (5-2) has had a tough time finding fights on the British Columbia scene. Over the course of his four year professional career, “The Gremlin” has only been able to fight twice a year once and that was his first year in 2014. The Tristar MMA product is now riding a two-fight winning streak, with victories over Adam Burke MacDougall at Elite 1 MMA in 2017 and a big submission victory over JT Donaldson at BFL 53 to start of his 2018.

