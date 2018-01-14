[embedded content]

At the first Battlefield Fight League event, the co-main event was nothing short of exciting. David Perron talks BFL 53 submission victory against Curtis Harriott, his tenacity in the outing, possible retirement and much more.

Perron (10-7) has turned the corner on his career and is currently riding an impressive three-fight winning streak. Despite being known as a knockout artist early in his career, “Showtime” has been showing off his ground skills as of late. He was able to finish his last two opponents with leg locks. This includes his most recent heel hook victory over Curtis Harriott in the co-main event at BFL 53.

