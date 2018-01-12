It didn’t take veteran announcer Jimmy Smith long to find a new home. The talented and former Bellator color commentator, Jimmy Smith joins the UFC broadcast team.

The announcement was made on Friday morning with an official press release.

“I am honored to join the world’s premier combat sports brand in 2018,” Smith stated. “It is a privilege to call fights for a living and I can’t wait to join the tremendous UFC broadcast team to call the best fights in the world. To the UFC fans, I am thrilled to join you for this wild ride. See you all very soon!”

MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani announced that Smith’s first assignment will be during the FOX Sports 1 portion of next weekend’s UFC 220 card.

In the release, UFC Executive Vice President of Operations and Production Craig Borsari noted the promotions’ excitement about adding someone with the skill that Smith brings to the table.

“We’re very excited to have Jimmy Smith join the UFC production team and look forward to working him into a variety of different on-air talent roles,” adds UFC Executive Vice President of Operations and Production Craig Borsari. “Jimmy’s extensive experience in mixed martial arts gives him a unique voice and great insight to breakdown the intricacies of our sport. We are excited to welcome him to the family.”

