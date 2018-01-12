UFC St. Louis Predictions with Aaron Weinbaum and Juston Wood

Here is an MMASucka exclusive and sneak peak of my podcast with comedian and fellow MMASucka writer Justin Wood.

Will Thiago Alves get his swagger back against Zak Cummings?

Will the ‘Steamrolla’ Matt Frevola live up to the hype against Marco Polo Reyes?

Hometown hero Michael Johnson attempts his first cut down to 145 pounds against a tough Darren Elkins. Will Johnson emerge as a new featherweight threat?

What will happen in a battle of future welterweight contenders when Kamaru Usman battles Emil Meek?

Paige VanZant makes her move up to flyweight against Jessica-Rose Clark – who literally just got robbed in Vegas!

We talk about Uriah Hall taking on Vitor Belfort in his swan song. Does Vitor have enough for one more spectacular showing?

In the main event, Jeremy Stephens takes on Doo Ho Choi for a battle of dominance in the 145 pound division.

Listen as Justin and I make our UFC St. Louis predictions for these fights, and more!

UFC St. Louis takes place Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis Missouri.

