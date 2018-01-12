Share on Facebook

Tweet on Twitter

UFC St. Louis Predictions with Aaron Weinbaum and Juston Wood

Here is an MMASucka exclusive and sneak peak of my podcast with comedian and fellow MMASucka writer Justin Wood.

Will Thiago Alves get his swagger back against Zak Cummings?

Will the ‘Steamrolla’ Matt Frevola live up to the hype against Marco Polo Reyes?

Hometown hero Michael Johnson attempts his first cut down to 145 pounds against a tough Darren Elkins. Will Johnson emerge as a new featherweight threat?

What will happen in a battle of future welterweight contenders when Kamaru Usman battles Emil Meek?

Paige VanZant makes her move up to flyweight against Jessica-Rose Clark – who literally just got robbed in Vegas!

We talk about Uriah Hall taking on Vitor Belfort in his swan song. Does Vitor have enough for one more spectacular showing?

In the main event, Jeremy Stephens takes on Doo Ho Choi for a battle of dominance in the 145 pound division.

Listen as Justin and I make our UFC St. Louis predictions for these fights, and more!

UFC St. Louis takes place Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis Missouri.
http://mmasucka.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/justinwood-mmaSucka.mp3
The full podcast will be out next week and can be found at: http://aaronsayswhat.com/podcast.html

You can find Justin Wood on both Twitter and Instagram @Justin_Wood_

Find him on MMASucka here: http://mmasucka.com/author/justinwood/

MAIN IMAGE:
Embed from Getty Images

SHARE

Facebook

Twitter

Previous article5 Reasons to watch UFC Fight Night 124
Next articleJosh Emmett teases a bout with Brian Ortega

Aaron Weinbaum is a businessman writer, and podcaster . He has been an MMA fan for over 25 years.

Aaron’s podcast talks about his life with a 6 kid blended family, life, and some MMA. All MMA themed podcasts will now be made available at MMASucka and Last Word On Sports Radio.

Aaron has interviewed MMA notables such as UFC lightweight/ Long Island Real Estate agent Al Iaquinta, MMA Journalist Damon Martin, ET Canada Freelancer Shakiel Mahjouri, MMA Comedian Adam Hunter, (@MMARoasted), Jon Jones (not that Jon Jones), as well as fellow MMA Podcasters Blake Stephenson (Loaded Joes MMA) and Kyle Steele (LoudMouth MMA).

Visit www.aaronsayswhat.com for social media links, ways to contact him, where he’s been published, and podcast archive links.

For feedback / questions please
email Aaron at aaron@aaronsayswhat.com
or call (573) 612-1001 –

The best emails / voicemails could show up on the next podcast.

Don’t forget to leave a review on iTunes!

View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC St. Louis Predictions with Justin Wood