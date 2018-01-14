The UFC heads to the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri for a stacked Fight Night card. We will be bringing you UFC Fight Night 124 results all evening long.
The main event features a battle in the featherweight division as number nine ranked Jeremy Stephens takes on number 13 ranked Doo Ho Choi. Women’s strawweight’s Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark step inside the Octagon in the co-main event.
Rounding out the four-fight main card are Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Meek and Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson.
The fight card kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and then switches over to FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET for the remainder of the prelims and main card action.
Check out full UFC Fight Night 124 results below.
MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)
Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi
Paige VanZant vs. Jessica-Rose Clark
Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Meek
Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)
James Krause vs. Alex White
Matt Frevola vs. Marco Polo Reyes
Talita Fernando vs. Irene Aldana
Kyung Ho Kang vs. Guido Cannetti
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)
Kalindra Faria vs. Jessica Eye
Danielle Taylor vs. JJ Aldrich
Mike Santiago vs. Mads Burnell
MAIN IMAGE:
View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC Fight Night 124 Results