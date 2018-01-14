ST. LOUIS, MO – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Opponents Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi of South Korea face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in on January 13, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC heads to the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri for a stacked Fight Night card. We will be bringing you UFC Fight Night 124 results all evening long.

The main event features a battle in the featherweight division as number nine ranked Jeremy Stephens takes on number 13 ranked Doo Ho Choi. Women’s strawweight’s Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark step inside the Octagon in the co-main event.

Rounding out the four-fight main card are Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Meek and Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson.

The fight card kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and then switches over to FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET for the remainder of the prelims and main card action.

Check out full UFC Fight Night 124 results below.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi

Paige VanZant vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Meek

Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

James Krause vs. Alex White

Matt Frevola vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Talita Fernando vs. Irene Aldana

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Guido Cannetti

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET)

Kalindra Faria vs. Jessica Eye

Danielle Taylor vs. JJ Aldrich

Mike Santiago vs. Mads Burnell

