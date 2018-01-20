BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland face off during the UFC 220 weigh-in at TD Garden on January 19, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC heads to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts for an epic fight card on Saturday evening. We will be bringing you UFC 220 results all night long.

The main event features the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic who puts his belt on the line against the heavy handed Francis Ngannou. UFC Light Heavyweight Gold is up for grabs, as Daniel Cormier takes on Volkan Oezdemir.

Check out full UFC 220 results below.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Calvin Kattar vs. Shane Burgos

Gian Villante vs. Francimar Barroso

Thomas Almeida vs. Rob Font

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Kyle Bochniak vs. Brandon Davis

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Sabah Homasi

Dustin Ortiz vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Dan Ige vs. Julio Arce

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass – 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

Enrique Barzola vs. Matt Bessette

Islam Makhachev vs. Gleison Tibau

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: UFC 220 Results