Welcome to episode 2 of the MMA Fight picks podcast.

Listen below as Carolla Digital Producer Gary Smith and I pick the main card for UFC 220. Stay tuned to the end of the picks where Gary drops an ‘MMA Fight Picks’ exclusive announcement for two new sports podcasts from Podcast One!

Can Rob Font pull out a bold finish against Thomas Almeida?

Will Gian Villante get a much-needed victory against Francimar Barroso?

Does anyone stop Daniel Cormier at light heavyweight not named Jon Jones?

Will Stipe Miocic break the record for UFC Heavyweight title defenses by defeating Francis NGannou?

Please don’t place any bets based on my picks!

Interested in being a guest? Shoot me a message.

You can find the full interview where go behind the scenes of Carolla Digital and talk about Ray Oldhafer’s sudden departure from ‘Ace on the House,’ the amazing work ethic of Gina Grad, and more. Stream it here or find your favorite way to download, subscribe and listen to the Aaron Says What Podcast.

Follow Gary Smith on Twitter: @gpatricksmith

Find all the Adam Carolla Podcasts Gary produces here: http://adamcarolla.com/

Follow my Ragin’ Al Iaquinta parody account: @IAQUINTAREALTY

Follow my Dana White parody account: @DanaUnleashed

Subscribe to the MMA Fight Picks Podcast on Itunes.