The UFC 223’s main event is set. UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov will headline the Brooklyn, New York fight card.

Ferguson (23-3) is riding a 10-fight winning streak, dating back to 2012. The 33-year-old has won seven bonuses over the course of the ten fights. At UFC 216, “El Cucuy”won the interim lightweight title when he triangle choked Kevin Lee in the third round.

Nurmagomedov (25-0) is 9-0 under the UFC banner and undefeated in his entire MMA career. After a one-year hiatus, the Russian returned to the Octagon at UFC 219. He earned a decisive victory over Edson Barboza and won ‘Performance of the Night’ honors.

This is the only bout announced for the UFC 223 fight card, but expect more in the coming weeks.

UFC 223 goes down on April 7, 2018 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

