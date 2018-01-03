UFC Fight Night 124 Walkout Songs

UFC Fight Night 124, the first fight card of 2018, is upon us this week! Emanating live from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO, the main event will see featherweights Doo Ho Choi and Jeremy Stephens go to war. All over the card though, people are wanting to make a mark with promoters and fans. With uniforms now de rigeur for UFC athletes, one of the few ways they have left to stand out as individuals is with walkout music. Some have had great walkouts in the past, but musical schizophrenia has led them away from it. Others just need a boost. That’s why I’m here. As MMASucka.com‘s resident musicologist, I’m here to offer suggestions that would help these fighters become more memorable as a brand. I’m even doing it publicly, for your entertainment. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Paige VanZant

What she last walked out to: “My House” – Flo Rida

What she should walk out to next: “Danza Kuduro” – Lucenzo feat. Don Omar

I don’t know what it is, but there was something about “12 Gauge” Paige VanZant‘s walkout at UFC on FOX 21 that worked. More so than Flo Rida’s “My House,” “Danza Kuduro” seemed to capture VanZant’s sunny out-of-cage disposition to a tee. I really think she should have stuck with it, especially after her Dancing with the Stars stint. So, in case you haven’t heard it before, you can listen below and be the judge.

Danielle Taylor

What she last walked out to: “Moment of Life” – Nikki Minaj

What she should walk out to next: “360 Degrees of Power” – Sister Souljah

I had to throw this one in to the rest of the crew here at MMASucka.com, because sometimes I feel like I’m picking on modern hiphop too much. Still, others agreed with me that “Moment of Life” by Nikki Minaj just does not make for a good walkout song. Now, what would for Danielle “Dynamite” Taylor? Well, you know I like to keep it in-genre but harder. So, what would be an empowering song for Taylor? Well, “360 Degrees of Power” by Sister Souljah would be a great choice. You can hear it below.

Keep it locked to MMASucka.com for more on UFC Fight Night 116 and other upcoming events!

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: The Walkout Consultant: UFC Fight Night 124 Walkout Songs