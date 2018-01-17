UFC 220 Walkout Songs

UFC 220, goes down this Saturday! The event will go down live at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Stipe Miocic will step into the cage for the main event, defending his heavyweight title against Francis N’gannou. Daniel Cormier will defend his light heavyweight strap against Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event. As with many UFC events though, there are a lot of fighters who will need help selecting more memorable, on-brand entrances. As MMASucka.com’s resident musicologist, I can offer suggestions that will help fighters further stand out from the pack with their UFC 220 walkout songs. I’m even posting them here for you, the discerning fans’, consideration. So, without further ado, here… We… Go!

Volkan Oezdemir

What he last walked out to: “Pinocchio” – Booba feat. Damso & Gatto

What he should walk out to next: “Got the Time” – Anthrax

This is obvious, or at least it should be. Volkan Oezdemir’s nickname is “No Time,” indicating he’s a man on a mission with a chronological deficit. Why should a man looking to flatten another man in short order be walking out to slow, toothless Russian rap? He shouldn’t be. I normally give fighters using the music from their homeland a pass, but I can’t do it this time. Not when there’s a perfect opportunity to enhance his brand image with Anthrax’s frantic rendition of “Got the Time!” After all, eight of “No Time’s” victories came in a span shorter than the song itself! Give it a listen below, you’ll know I’m right.

Maryna Moroz

What she last walked out to: “BomBom” – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. The Teaching

What she should walk out to next: “Borne of Iron” – Audiomachine

I’m pretty sure I’ve said this before, but with the exception of Raquel Pennington, no fighter in MMA should be allowed to walk out to anything by Macklemore. This includes Maryna “The Iron Lady” Moroz. A woman as imposing as Moroz (seriously, have you seen her abs? Most people have a six-pack, she’s got a 12-pack!) should not be walking out to music as weak as Macklemore. A strong fighter needs a strong walk out, and the “The Iron Lady” requires something epic. The tense, stirring classical of Audiomachine’s “Borne of Iron” would be just the ticket for Moroz. You can listen to the track below. Also, I realize this is tentative since Moroz’s opponent, Jamie Moyle, may reportedly be pulled from the card, but until the UFC makes an official announcement, this stands. Just listen to the track below, enjoy, and you’ll see why it would be a great walkout for Maryna Moroz.

