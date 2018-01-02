In the past, the UFC has been criticized over their promotions for big pay-per-view events. Even as recently as UFC 217, fans and members of the media complained that the UFC wasn’t promoting their superstars correctly and reaching the full potential of the promotion. That is not the case with the UFC 220 promo, however.

With the UFC’s official promotion of UFC 220 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, it’s safe to say they may have turned a corner from their promoting woes. Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou is one of, if not the most anticipated heavyweight title fight of all time – and the official promotion, which was released on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, displays that greatly.

Your official trailer for #UFC220 has arrived – narrated by none other than Apollo Creed himself, @TheCarlWeathers. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/R9QD8BJZt8 — UFC (@ufc) January 2, 2018

For starters, the video encapsulates the essentials of this fight. Who is the baddest man on the planet? When you take two powerhouses who have equally demolished the heavyweight division, what exactly can you expect from a fight involving the two? The video does an excellent job and explaining what is on the line.

Furthermore, the background music in the video compliments the narrative tremendously. The song, titled “Don’t Get in My Way” by Zack Hemsey, perfectly describes the upcoming fight between Miocic and Ngannou. The lyrics specifically describe the careers of these two men.

“So if you want to push, I’m a shove. If you want to spar we can do it no gloves. And if you’re gonna run at me you better do it hard, cuz I fear no fall, no brawl, no scars.”

UFC 220 goes down January 20th, 2018. Although it’s headlined by the much anticipated Miocic vs. Ngannou for the heavyweight title, the card also features a co-main event light-heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir.

