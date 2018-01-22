UFC 220 was built to produce fireworks. With the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles on the line, Boston was set to experience a few Richter scale blips.

Rob Font takes the win over Thomas Almeda

Rob Font came into the UFC set up for success. Coming in 11-1, he just didn’t seem to be able to beat the big names. Losing bouts to John Lineker and to Pedro Munhoz. He has now changed that trend with a big win over Thomas Almeda. Almeda, who is now on a two-fight losing streak, was looking for a rebound. That was until he met Font’s shin. Font looks to rise in the UFC’s bantamweight division, and Almeda will try to get back to his winning ways in his next bout.

Rob Font’s potential opponents: John Dodson, John Lineker rematch

Thomas Almeda’s potential opponents: Pedro Munhoz, Aljamain Sterling

Gian Villante gives Francimar Barroso another L

Gian Villante and Francimar Barrioso are both in a division that needs talent badly. Light heavyweight has been cleaned out by Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. Villante and Barroso have both been trying to make their way up the rankings for some time now. With Villante’s win over Barroso, he’s back in the win column and looking for a new contender he can throw down with

Gian Villante’s potential opponents: Corey Anderson, Misha Cirkunov

Francimar Barroso’s potential opponents: Jared Cannonier, Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Calvin Kattar hands Shane Burgos his first loss

Calvin Kattar came in on a nine-fight win streak, and Shane Burgos was undefeated. Key word, “was.” Kattar handed Burgos the first loss of his career in a bit of an early stoppage, but Kattar had Burgos on the ropes none the less. Featherweight is a stacked division and Kattar and Burgos both have bright futures in the division. Kattar just gets that start slightly earlier than Burgos.

Calvin Kattar’s potential opponents: Doo Ho Choi, Yair Rodriguez

Shane Burgos’ potential opponents: Miles Jury, Mirsad Beltic

Daniel Cormier man handles Volkan Oezdemir after a scary first few minutes

This is the top-level of competition in the UFC. Daniel Cormier is arguably the best light heavyweight of all time not named Jon Jones. With Volkan Oezdemir’s quick rise to the top of the division, experience would be the difference maker in Cormier’s path to victory.

Oezdemir came out throwing bombs, hurting Cormier early in the first round. However, he quickly saw his best wasn’t enough, and “DC” would not be denied. Cormier ended up getting Oezdemir in a crucifix, leading to an eventual TKO stoppage. Cormier might not have much left in the tank career-wise, but Volkan is one of the young talents that light heavyweight needs going forward.

Daniel Cormier’s potential opponent: Alexander Gustafsson

Volkan Oezdemir’s potential opponents: Glover Teixeira, Ovince Saint Preux rematch

Stipe Miocic breaks the heavyweight title defense record, Francis Ngannou hype train detoured

Everyone counted out the champ. Francis Ngannou was too big, too powerful, and destined for victory and UFC gold. But, Stipe Miocic said nobody but him is leaving with the belt. He was right.

Nobody knew what Ngannou’s gas tank was like, but Miocic was determined to find out. After escaping the air raid attack from Ngannou in the first round, Miocic imposed his will on “The Predator,” leaving him worn out and not able to do much of anything for rounds two through five. Miocic will continue his historic heavyweight reign, Ngannou is headed back to the drawing board.

Stipe Miocic’s potential opponent: Cain Velasquez

Francis Ngannou’s potential opponents: Mark Hunt, Derrick Lewis

