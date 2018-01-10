Everyone and their dog has been doing a ‘Best of’ feature on their podcast or website. In fact, we did one too. However, on this episode of Sucka Radio, Jeremy Brand will be joined by James Lynch to go over the Sucka Radio’s Worst of 2017.

Brand and Lynch kick off the show by chatting about fatherhood, Lynch spending his holiday’s on the West Coast of Canada and of course their beloved Vancouver Canucks.

The two discuss many topics that went wrong in 2017 including, the Edmonton Athletic Commission, Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, the controversial Chechen dictator, and much more.

You can keep up with James Lynch on Twitter and Instagram, as well as MMA Oddsbreaker, Fightful, Fansided, and FloCombat

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

MAIN IMAGE: