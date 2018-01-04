SAITAMA, JAPAN – DECEMBER 31: Shinju Nozawa Auclair (L) of the United States secures an arm bar submission against Chelsea LaGrasse of the United States in the women’s bout during the RIZIN Fighting World Grand-Prix 2017 final Round at Saitama Super Arena on December 31, 2017 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Guess who’s back? That’s right, Jeremy Brand and Sucka Radio are back for your listening pleasure and we are joined by none other than Rizin undefeated fighter Shinju Nozawa-Auclair on our first episode back. This is Sucka Radio w/ Shinju Nozawa-Auclair.

Auclair discusses her upbringing and what got her into mixed martial arts, as well as ballet, fighting for Rizin, what’s next for her and much more.

Auclair took on Chelsea LaGrasse at Rizin’s New Years Eve card on December 31, 2017.

Sucka Radio brings you the goods week in and week out from the sport of mixed martial arts. Host Jeremy Brand catches up with guests each and every week from UFC champions to coaches, from nutritionists to jiu-jitsu fighters–and even to oscar award winners.

We don’t only focus on the big boys in the UFC, but we bring you stories about people — whether they are uber famous or not. Getting the interesting stories out of the guests is what we look for on Sucka Radio. We don’t want the cookie cutter answers that others are asking–we want something everyone will want to quote.

