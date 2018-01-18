Sucka Radio is back for the third episode of 2018 and the ongoing theme of Asian MMA is continuing onward and upward. This week, host Jeremy Brand is joined by ONE Championship features editor Bear Frazer.

Brand starts off the show by digging into Frazer’s back story and how he got into the whole journalism thing. The two then ramble on about wild and embarrassing moments, then flow right into where the man known as Bear has settled today — ONE Championship.

You can keep up with Bear Frazer on Twitter and Instagram, as well as ONEFC.com.

