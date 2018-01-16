WESTWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 08: Jay Glazer attends the premiere of “Only the Brave” at Regency Village Theatre on October 8, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

After announcing that “Big” John McCarthy would be joining the Bellator roster, on Tuesday, the promotion announced that Jay Glazer joins Bellator broadcast team.

Glazer will join play-by-play men Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo, as well as color commentators McCarthy and Chael Sonnen.

“I’m excited to welcome Jay Glazer to the Bellator family,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “Jay’s knowledge and experience in sports television speaks for itself and he will be a great addition to our incredible broadcast team. As Bellator moves to Paramount Network, I look forward to having him involved with some of the biggest fights of the year.”

The veteran NFL reporter was named the 2017 “Media Person of the Year” by Sports Illustrated and is currently in his 14th year of his NFL Insider role on FOX NFL Sunday.

This isn’t the 48-year-old’s first role in the MMA scene, as he jumped on board as one of the first mainstream media members with PRIDE Fighting Championship on FSN.

“I have always had a tremendous passion for MMA, where the relationships you develop are unlike any other sport, said Glazer. “And I am very fortunate to be able to continue these relationships with an incredible organization like Bellator. I’ve been friends with Scott for many years, and am ecstatic that he brought me into the Bellator family.”

Glazer will make his on-air debut beginning with Bellator 192. Glazer will host the broadcast desk as Bellator kicks off 2018 on Paramount Network (formerly Spike) Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

