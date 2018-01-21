In the co-main event at Bellator 192, the welterweight title changed hands, as Rory MacDonald defeated Douglas Lima. MacDonald had ‘dream come true’ in California.

The Kelowna, British Columbia native took to social media following his epic battle to share his thoughts on the performance.

His coach, David Lea, owner of Toshida MMA also took to Facebook and shared his story. The head coach at the Kelowna based gym has been coaching MacDonald since he was a 14-year-old kid and has seen all of his growth through his MMA career.

MacDonald (20-4) has fought some of the best in the world, but made it clear that Lima was his toughest test to date. The 28-year-old signed with Bellator in August 2016 and earned a shot at the welterweight kingpin, Lima, after tapping out Paul Daley with a second round rear-naked choke.

The former champion, Lima posted a picture backstage of himself and MacDonald. He stated he, ‘can’t wait for the rematch.’

