ONE Championship returned to action for the first fight card of 2018, as they invaded the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia, for ONE Championship: Kings of Courage. We have full ONE Championship: Kings of Courage Results below.

The main event featured a battle for the vacant women’s strawweight championship. Jingnan Xiong was able to finish Tiffany Teo in the fourth round to capture the belt. Stefer Rahardian kept his undefeated streak alive, as he earned a unanimous decision victory over Muhammad Imran.

Check out full results for ONE Championship: Kings of Courage below.

Jingnan Xiong def. Tiffany Teo via TKO (Punches) at 2:17 of Round 4 – Women’s Strawweight Championship

Stefer Rahardian def. Muhammad Imran via Unanimous Decision

Sunoto Peringkat def. Rin Saroth via Submission (Kimura) at 2:07 of Round 2

Yusup Saadulaev def. Masakazu Imanari via Unanimous Decision

Victorio Senduk def. Yohan Mulia Legowo via TKO (Strikes) at 0:57 of Round 2

Riski Umar def. Arnol Batubara via TKO (Strikes) at 4:20 of Round 1

Rene Catalan def. Xuewen Peng via TKO (Punches) at 4:22 of Round 2

Hertati Lumban Gaol def. Audreylaura Boniface via TKO (Head Kick and Punches) at 3:23 of Round 1

