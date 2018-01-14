ST. LOUIS, MO – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Opponents Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi of South Korea face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in on January 13, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Here we go! The first MMASucka staff picks of 2018.

The year’s opening card, UFC Fight Night 124, will take place later this evening from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri, featuring exciting strikers Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi in a five-round featherweight main event.

In the co-main event, flyweights Paige VanZant and Jessica Rose-Clark look to start off the year strong with a victory in the octagon later today.

Do to the circumstances with Uriah Hall (our thoughts and prayers go out to him), and his fight with Vitor Belfort being cancelled. Darren Elkins & Michael Johnson will now be fighting on the main card. At this time, not all staffers have had time to enter their pick for this fight.

The other pairing making up the main card sees two on-the-rise contenders in Kamaru Usman and Emil Meek.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. A visual of the potential-earned belt will be shown in a future staff picks article.

Records compiled throughout the season will start being showed follow the completion of this first year event.

Check out the first of 2018’s MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC Fight Night 124 below.

Darren Elkins (24-5) vs. Michael Johnson (18-12)

Jeremy Brand: Johnson via Round 2 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Johnson via UD

Mike Skytte: Elkins via UD

Nick Godin: Johnson via UD

Jason Burgos: Elkins via UD

Suraj Sukumar: N/A

Justin Pierrot: Elkins via UD

Davey Caplice: Elkins via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: N/A

Melanie Gale: Elkins via UD

Kyle Dimond: Johnson via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Elkins via UD

Ed Gallo: N/A

Omar Villagrana: Johnson via UD

Staff picking Elkins: 6

Staff picking Johnson: 5

Kamaru Usman (11-1) vs. Emil Meek (9-2-1, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Usman via Round 3 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Usman via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Usman via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin: Usman via Round 1 TKO

Jason Burgos: Usman via Round 1 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Usman via UD

Justin Pierrot: Usman via Round 1 TKO

Davey Caplice: Usman via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: Meek via UD

Ryan Wagner: Usman via UD

Melanie Gale: Usman via Round 2 TKO

Kyle Dimond: Usman via Round 3 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Usman via Round 2 TKO

Ed Gallo: Usman via UD

Omar Villagrana: Usman via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Usman: 14

Staff picking Meek: 1

Paige VanZant (7-3) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark (8-4, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: VanZant via Round 3 Submission

Wesley Riddle: VanZant via UD

Mike Skytte: Clark via UD

Nick Godin: VanZant via UD

Jason Burgos: VanZant via Round 2 Submission

Suraj Sukumar: VanZant via UD

Justin Pierrot: Clark via UD

Davey Caplice: Clark via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: Clark via SD

Ryan Wagner: Clark via UD

Melanie Gale: Clark via UD

Kyle Dimond: VanZant via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: VanZant via UD

Ed Gallo: VanZant via UD

Omar Villagrana: Clark via UD

Staff picking VanZant: 8

Staff picking Clark: 7

Jeremy Stephens (26-14) vs. Doo Ho Choi (14-2)

Jeremy Brand: Choi via UD

Wesley Riddle: Choi via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Choi via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin: Choi via Round 3 TKO

Jason Burgos: Stephens via Round 4 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Stephens via Round 5 TKO

Justin Pierrot: Choi via UD

Davey Caplice: Choi via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Stephens via UD

Melanie Gale: Choi via UD

Kyle Dimond: Stephens via Round 4 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Choi via UD

Ed Gallo: Choi via UD

Omar Villagrana: Stephens via Round 3 TKO

Staff picking Stephens: 5

Staff picking Choi: 9

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: MMASucka’s UFC Fight Night 124 staff picks