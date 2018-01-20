On to the second UFC event of 2018.
Tomorrow night, January 20th, UFC 220 goes down from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. In the main event, current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic looks to defend his belt for the third time against first-time challenger Francis Ngannou in what looks to be one of the most anticipated heavyweight title fights in MMA history. A second title fight is slated for the night’s co-main event, seeing title holder Daniel Cormier battle another first-time challenger Volkan Oezdemir for the UFC Light Heavyweight championship.
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. A visual of the potential-earned belt will be shown in a future staff picks article.
This year, the addition of Bellator staff picks will come into play in part with UFC picks.
Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC 220 below, as well as current records in 2018.
Staff records following UFC Fight Night 124 (Stephens vs. Choi)
- Mike Skytte: 3-1
1. Jason Burgos: 3-1
1. Justin Pierrot: 3-1
1. Davey Caplice: 3-1
1. Ryan Wagner: 3-1
1. Melanie Gale: 3-1
1. Omar Villagrana: 3-1
8. Suraj Sukumar: 2-2
8. Michael DeSantis: 2-2
8. Jacob Debets: 2-2
8. Kyle Dimond: 2-2
8. Mitchell Banuelos: 2-2
13. Jeremy Brand: 1-3
13. Wesley Riddle: 1-3
13. Nick Godin: 1-3
13. Ed Gallo: 1-3
Thomas Almeida (22-2) vs. Rob Font (14-3)
Jeremy Brand: Almeida via UD
Wesley Riddle: Font via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Almeida via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Almeida via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Almeida via UD
Justin Pierrot: Almeida via Round 1 Submission
Davey Caplice: Almeida via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Jacob Debets: Almeida via UD
Ryan Wagner: Almeida via UD
Melanie Gale: Almeida via UD
Kyle Dimond: Almeida via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Almeida via UD
Ed Gallo: Font via Round 1 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Almeida via UD
Staff picking Almeida: 12
Staff picking Font: 2
Gian Villante (15-8) vs. Francimar Barroso (19-5, 1 NC)
Jeremy Brand: Villante via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Barroso via UD
Mike Skytte: Barroso via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Barroso via Round 3 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Barroso via UD
Justin Pierrot: Villante via UD
Davey Caplice: Villante via SD
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Jacob Debets: Barroso via UD
Ryan Wagner: Villante via Round 2 TKO
Melanie Gale: Villante via UD
Kyle Dimond: Villante via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Villante via UD
Ed Gallo: Barroso via UD
Omar Villagrana: Villante via UD
Staff picking Villante: 8
Staff picking Barroso: 6
Calvin Kattar (17-2) vs. Shane Burgos (10-0)
Jeremy Brand: Burgos via UD
Wesley Riddle: Burgos via UD
Mike Skytte: Burgos via Round 2 TKO
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Kattar via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Burgos via UD
Justin Pierrot: Burgos via UD
Davey Caplice: Burgos via Round 2 TKO
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Jacob Debets: Burgos via UD
Ryan Wagner: Burgos via UD
Melanie Gale: Burgos via UD
Kyle Dimond: Burgos via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Burgos via UD
Ed Gallo: Burgos via UD
Omar Villagrana: Burgos via UD
Staff picking Kattar: 1
Staff picking Burgos: 13
Daniel Cormier (19-1, 1 NC) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (15-1)
UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
Jeremy Brand: Cormier via Round 3 Submission
Wesley Riddle: Cormier via Round 3 Submission
Mike Skytte: Cormier via Round 3 Submission
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Cormier via Round 3 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Cormier via Round 4 Submission
Justin Pierrot: Cormier via Round 3 Submission
Davey Caplice: Cormier via UD
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Cormier via Round 2 Submission
Melanie Gale: Cormier via Round 2 Submission
Kyle Dimond: Oezdemir via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Cormier via Round 2 Submission
Ed Gallo: Cormier via UD
Omar Villagrana: Cormier via Round 2 Submission
Staff picking Cormier: 12
Staff picking Oezdemir: 1
Stipe Miocic (17-2) vs. Francis Ngannou (11-1)
UFC Heavyweight Championship
Jeremy Brand: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO
Mike Skytte: Miocic via Round 3 TKO
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Ngannou via Round 2 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Miocic via UD
Justin Pierrot: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO
Davey Caplice: Miocic via Round 4 TKO
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Miocic via Round 2 TKO
Melanie Gale: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO
Kyle Dimond: Miocic via Round 3 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Miocic via Round 3 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Miocic via Round 2 TKO
Staff picking Miocic: 7
Staff picking Ngannou: 6
