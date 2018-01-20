BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou of Cameroon face off during the UFC 220 weigh-in at TD Garden on January 19, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

On to the second UFC event of 2018.

Tomorrow night, January 20th, UFC 220 goes down from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. In the main event, current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic looks to defend his belt for the third time against first-time challenger Francis Ngannou in what looks to be one of the most anticipated heavyweight title fights in MMA history. A second title fight is slated for the night’s co-main event, seeing title holder Daniel Cormier battle another first-time challenger Volkan Oezdemir for the UFC Light Heavyweight championship.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. A visual of the potential-earned belt will be shown in a future staff picks article.

This year, the addition of Bellator staff picks will come into play in part with UFC picks.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for UFC 220 below, as well as current records in 2018.

Staff records following UFC Fight Night 124 (Stephens vs. Choi)

Mike Skytte: 3-1

1. Jason Burgos: 3-1

1. Justin Pierrot: 3-1

1. Davey Caplice: 3-1

1. Ryan Wagner: 3-1

1. Melanie Gale: 3-1

1. Omar Villagrana: 3-1

8. Suraj Sukumar: 2-2

8. Michael DeSantis: 2-2

8. Jacob Debets: 2-2

8. Kyle Dimond: 2-2

8. Mitchell Banuelos: 2-2

13. Jeremy Brand: 1-3

13. Wesley Riddle: 1-3

13. Nick Godin: 1-3

13. Ed Gallo: 1-3

Thomas Almeida (22-2) vs. Rob Font (14-3)

Jeremy Brand: Almeida via UD

Wesley Riddle: Font via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Almeida via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Almeida via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Almeida via UD

Justin Pierrot: Almeida via Round 1 Submission

Davey Caplice: Almeida via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: Almeida via UD

Ryan Wagner: Almeida via UD

Melanie Gale: Almeida via UD

Kyle Dimond: Almeida via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Almeida via UD

Ed Gallo: Font via Round 1 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Almeida via UD

Staff picking Almeida: 12

Staff picking Font: 2

Gian Villante (15-8) vs. Francimar Barroso (19-5, 1 NC)

Jeremy Brand: Villante via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Barroso via UD

Mike Skytte: Barroso via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Barroso via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Barroso via UD

Justin Pierrot: Villante via UD

Davey Caplice: Villante via SD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: Barroso via UD

Ryan Wagner: Villante via Round 2 TKO

Melanie Gale: Villante via UD

Kyle Dimond: Villante via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Villante via UD

Ed Gallo: Barroso via UD

Omar Villagrana: Villante via UD

Staff picking Villante: 8

Staff picking Barroso: 6

Calvin Kattar (17-2) vs. Shane Burgos (10-0)

Jeremy Brand: Burgos via UD

Wesley Riddle: Burgos via UD

Mike Skytte: Burgos via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Kattar via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Burgos via UD

Justin Pierrot: Burgos via UD

Davey Caplice: Burgos via Round 2 TKO

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: Burgos via UD

Ryan Wagner: Burgos via UD

Melanie Gale: Burgos via UD

Kyle Dimond: Burgos via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Burgos via UD

Ed Gallo: Burgos via UD

Omar Villagrana: Burgos via UD

Staff picking Kattar: 1

Staff picking Burgos: 13

Daniel Cormier (19-1, 1 NC) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (15-1)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Jeremy Brand: Cormier via Round 3 Submission

Wesley Riddle: Cormier via Round 3 Submission

Mike Skytte: Cormier via Round 3 Submission

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Cormier via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Cormier via Round 4 Submission

Justin Pierrot: Cormier via Round 3 Submission

Davey Caplice: Cormier via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Cormier via Round 2 Submission

Melanie Gale: Cormier via Round 2 Submission

Kyle Dimond: Oezdemir via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Cormier via Round 2 Submission

Ed Gallo: Cormier via UD

Omar Villagrana: Cormier via Round 2 Submission

Staff picking Cormier: 12

Staff picking Oezdemir: 1

Stipe Miocic (17-2) vs. Francis Ngannou (11-1)

UFC Heavyweight Championship

Jeremy Brand: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Mike Skytte: Miocic via Round 3 TKO

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Ngannou via Round 2 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Miocic via UD

Justin Pierrot: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Davey Caplice: Miocic via Round 4 TKO

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Miocic via Round 2 TKO

Melanie Gale: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Kyle Dimond: Miocic via Round 3 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Ngannou via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Miocic via Round 3 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Miocic via Round 2 TKO

Staff picking Miocic: 7

Staff picking Ngannou: 6

