Yes, you read the title right: Bellator staff picks are now apart of MMASucka for 2018!

Later tonight, January 20th, Bellator 192 takes place from The Forum in Inglewood, California for their first promotional event of the year. The main event features the kick-off of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix eight-main tournament, seeing long-time veterans Rampage Jackson and Chael Sonnen battle in the first quarterfinal pairing.

The co-main event sees a battle between two of the best 170-pound fighters on the planet, champion Douglas Lima and challenger Rory MacDonald, for the Bellator Welterweight Championship.

The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. A visual of the potential-earned belt will be shown in a future staff picks article.

This year, our Bellator staff picks will come into play in part with UFC picks.

Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for Bellator 192 below, as well as current records in 2018.

Staff records following UFC Fight Night 124 (Stephens vs. Choi)

Mike Skytte: 3-1

1. Jason Burgos: 3-1

1. Justin Pierrot: 3-1

1. Davey Caplice: 3-1

1. Ryan Wagner: 3-1

1. Melanie Gale: 3-1

1. Omar Villagrana: 3-1

8. Suraj Sukumar: 2-2

8. Michael DeSantis: 2-2

8. Jacob Debets: 2-2

8. Kyle Dimond: 2-2

8. Mitchell Banuelos: 2-2

13. Jeremy Brand: 1-3

13. Wesley Riddle: 1-3

13. Nick Godin: 1-3

13. Ed Gallo: 1-3

Georgi Karakhanyan (27-7-1) vs. Henry Corrales (14-3)

Jeremy Brand: Karakhanyan via UD

Wesley Riddle: Karakhanyan via UD

Mike Skytte: Karakhanyan via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Corrales via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Karakhanyan via UD

Justin Pierrot: Karakhanyan via UD

Davey Caplice: Karakhanyan via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Corrales via UD

Melanie Gale: N/A

Kyle Dimond: Corrales via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Corrales via UD

Ed Gallo: Corrales via UD

Omar Villagrana: Corrales via UD

Staff picking Karakhanyan: 6

Staff picking Corrales: 6

Aaron Pico (1-1) vs. Shane Kruchten (12-3)

Jeremy Brand: Pico via Round 2 Submission

Wesley Riddle: Pico via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Pico via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Pico via UD

Justin Pierrot: Pico via UD

Davey Caplice: Pico via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Pico via Round 2 TKO

Melanie Gale: N/A

Kyle Dimond: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Pico via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Pico via Round 1 TKO

Staff picking Pico: 12

Staff picking Kruchten: 0

Michael Chandler (16-4) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (22-3)

Jeremy Brand: Chandler via Round 1 TKO

Wesley Riddle: Chandler via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Yamauchi via Round 1 Submission

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Chandler via UD

Suraj Sukumar: Chandler via UD

Justin Pierrot: Yamauchi via Round 2 Submission

Davey Caplice: Chandler via Round 1 TKO

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Chandler via Round 1 TKO

Melanie Gale: N/A

Kyle Dimond: Chandler via UD

Mitchell Banuelos: Chandler via Round 1 TKO

Ed Gallo: Chandler via Round 2 TKO

Omar Villagrana: Chandler via UD

Staff picking Chandler: 10

Staff picking Yamauchi: 2

Douglas Lima (29-6) vs. Rory MacDonald (19-4)

Bellator Welterweight Championship

Jeremy Brand: MacDonald via UD

Wesley Riddle: MacDonald via UD

Mike Skytte: Lima via UD

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Lima via UD

Suraj Sukumar: MacDonald via UD

Justin Pierrot: MacDonald via UD

Davey Caplice: Lima via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: MacDonald via UD

Melanie Gale: N/A

Kyle Dimond: MacDonald via Round 3 Submission

Mitchell Banuelos: MacDonald via UD

Ed Gallo: MacDonald via UD

Omar Villagrana: MacDonald via UD

Staff picking Lima: 3

Staff picking MacDonald: 9

Rampage Jackson (37-12) vs. Chael Sonnen (29-15-1)

Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix – Quarterfinal

Jeremy Brand: Sonnen via UD

Wesley Riddle: Jackson via Round 2 TKO

Mike Skytte: Jackson via Round 2 TKO

Nick Godin: N/A

Jason Burgos: Jackson via Round 3 TKO

Suraj Sukumar: Sonnen via UD

Justin Pierrot: Sonnen via UD

Davey Caplice: Jackson via UD

Michael DeSantis: N/A

Jacob Debets: N/A

Ryan Wagner: Jackson via UD

Melanie Gale: N/A

Kyle Dimond: Sonnen via Round 2 TKO

Mitchell Banuelos: N/A

Ed Gallo: Sonnen via SD

Omar Villagrana: Sonnen via UD

Staff picking Jackson: 5

Staff picking Sonnen: 6

