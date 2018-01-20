Yes, you read the title right: Bellator staff picks are now apart of MMASucka for 2018!
Later tonight, January 20th, Bellator 192 takes place from The Forum in Inglewood, California for their first promotional event of the year. The main event features the kick-off of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix eight-main tournament, seeing long-time veterans Rampage Jackson and Chael Sonnen battle in the first quarterfinal pairing.
The co-main event sees a battle between two of the best 170-pound fighters on the planet, champion Douglas Lima and challenger Rory MacDonald, for the Bellator Welterweight Championship.
The WINNER of staff picks will have a chance to receive a custom-made championship belt from ProAmBelts following completion of the 2018 calendar year! The 2017 winner was awarded to Wesley Riddle, compiling a record of 118-74 for main card fights. A visual of the potential-earned belt will be shown in a future staff picks article.
This year, our Bellator staff picks will come into play in part with UFC picks.
Check out our MMASucka main card staff picks for Bellator 192 below, as well as current records in 2018.
Staff records following UFC Fight Night 124 (Stephens vs. Choi)
- Mike Skytte: 3-1
1. Jason Burgos: 3-1
1. Justin Pierrot: 3-1
1. Davey Caplice: 3-1
1. Ryan Wagner: 3-1
1. Melanie Gale: 3-1
1. Omar Villagrana: 3-1
8. Suraj Sukumar: 2-2
8. Michael DeSantis: 2-2
8. Jacob Debets: 2-2
8. Kyle Dimond: 2-2
8. Mitchell Banuelos: 2-2
13. Jeremy Brand: 1-3
13. Wesley Riddle: 1-3
13. Nick Godin: 1-3
13. Ed Gallo: 1-3
Georgi Karakhanyan (27-7-1) vs. Henry Corrales (14-3)
Jeremy Brand: Karakhanyan via UD
Wesley Riddle: Karakhanyan via UD
Mike Skytte: Karakhanyan via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Corrales via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Karakhanyan via UD
Justin Pierrot: Karakhanyan via UD
Davey Caplice: Karakhanyan via UD
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Corrales via UD
Melanie Gale: N/A
Kyle Dimond: Corrales via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Corrales via UD
Ed Gallo: Corrales via UD
Omar Villagrana: Corrales via UD
Staff picking Karakhanyan: 6
Staff picking Corrales: 6
Aaron Pico (1-1) vs. Shane Kruchten (12-3)
Jeremy Brand: Pico via Round 2 Submission
Wesley Riddle: Pico via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Pico via Round 1 TKO
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Pico via Round 3 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Pico via UD
Justin Pierrot: Pico via UD
Davey Caplice: Pico via UD
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Pico via Round 2 TKO
Melanie Gale: N/A
Kyle Dimond: Pico via Round 1 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: Pico via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Pico via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Pico via Round 1 TKO
Staff picking Pico: 12
Staff picking Kruchten: 0
Michael Chandler (16-4) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (22-3)
Jeremy Brand: Chandler via Round 1 TKO
Wesley Riddle: Chandler via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Yamauchi via Round 1 Submission
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Chandler via UD
Suraj Sukumar: Chandler via UD
Justin Pierrot: Yamauchi via Round 2 Submission
Davey Caplice: Chandler via Round 1 TKO
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Chandler via Round 1 TKO
Melanie Gale: N/A
Kyle Dimond: Chandler via UD
Mitchell Banuelos: Chandler via Round 1 TKO
Ed Gallo: Chandler via Round 2 TKO
Omar Villagrana: Chandler via UD
Staff picking Chandler: 10
Staff picking Yamauchi: 2
Douglas Lima (29-6) vs. Rory MacDonald (19-4)
Bellator Welterweight Championship
Jeremy Brand: MacDonald via UD
Wesley Riddle: MacDonald via UD
Mike Skytte: Lima via UD
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Lima via UD
Suraj Sukumar: MacDonald via UD
Justin Pierrot: MacDonald via UD
Davey Caplice: Lima via UD
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: MacDonald via UD
Melanie Gale: N/A
Kyle Dimond: MacDonald via Round 3 Submission
Mitchell Banuelos: MacDonald via UD
Ed Gallo: MacDonald via UD
Omar Villagrana: MacDonald via UD
Staff picking Lima: 3
Staff picking MacDonald: 9
Rampage Jackson (37-12) vs. Chael Sonnen (29-15-1)
Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix – Quarterfinal
Jeremy Brand: Sonnen via UD
Wesley Riddle: Jackson via Round 2 TKO
Mike Skytte: Jackson via Round 2 TKO
Nick Godin: N/A
Jason Burgos: Jackson via Round 3 TKO
Suraj Sukumar: Sonnen via UD
Justin Pierrot: Sonnen via UD
Davey Caplice: Jackson via UD
Michael DeSantis: N/A
Jacob Debets: N/A
Ryan Wagner: Jackson via UD
Melanie Gale: N/A
Kyle Dimond: Sonnen via Round 2 TKO
Mitchell Banuelos: N/A
Ed Gallo: Sonnen via SD
Omar Villagrana: Sonnen via UD
Staff picking Jackson: 5
Staff picking Sonnen: 6
