With 2017 in the books, another amazing year of MMA has come to an end. It was a year of great knockouts, great submissions and great fights. MMASucka would like to recognize and award fighters and promotions for making 2017 another memorable year for the sport. As a staff, we voted on who the publication should recognize in each category. These are the MMASucka 2017 MMA Awards.

Winner: Rose Namajunas

In a year full of contenders for fighter of the year, Namajunas stood out as just a bit more special. She went 2-0, but both wins were of the utmost importance to her career. “Thug Rose” defied the odds and was the one to dethrone former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and end the year with the belt. Before that, she destroyed Michelle Waterson in the second round of their April fight. Namajunas applied a rear-naked choke after downing Waterson with a well-placed head kick. Namajunas not only becoming a UFC champion but in the fashion that she did it makes her MMASucka’s fighter of the year.

Michael DeSantis- Rose Namajunas

Mike Skytte- Kyoji Horiguchi

Nick Godin- Robert Whittaker

Jeremy Brand- Volkan Oezdemir

Justin Pierrot- Rose Namajunas

Wesley Riddle- Rose Namajunas

Ryan Wagner- Rafael dos Anjos

Kyle Dimond- Robert Whittaker

Melanie Gale- Rose Namajunas

Jason Burgos- Rafael dos Anjos

Jacob Debets- Robert Whittaker

Nick Baldwin- Demetrious Johnson

Winner: Francis N’Gannou def. Alistair Overeem

Francis Ngannou’s knocking out Alistair Overeem wasn’t so much a shock as how he did it. At just 1:42 into the UFC 218 co-main event, Ngannou landed what many dub the “Uppercut from Hell” square on Overeem’s chin. Overeem was out before he hit the ground. Some even said they felt unsettled by what they had just watched. The knockout left no doubt that Ngannou would be UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic’s next challenger. They meet at UFC 220 this month.

Michael DeSantis- Francis Ngannou def. Alistair Overeem

Mike Skytte- Paul Daley def. Brennan Ward

Nick Godin- Matt Brown def. Diego Sanchez

Jeremy Brand- Francis Ngannou def. Alistair Overeem

Justin Pierrot- Matt Brown def. Diego Sanchez

Wesley Riddle- Humberto Bandenay def. Martin Bravo

Ryan Wagner- Edson Barboza def. Beneil Dariush

Kyle Dimond- Matt Brown def. Diego Sanchez

Melanie Gale- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jason Burgos- Marc Diakiese def. Teemu Packalen

Jacob Debets- Francis Ngannou def. Alistair Overeem

Nick Baldwin- Francis Ngannou def. Alistair Overeem

Winner: Demetrious Johnson def. Ray Borg

“Mighty Mouse” became the all-time record holder for consecutive UFC title defenses (11) in style when he submitted Ray Borg with a spectacular armbar. The flyweight champ lifted Borg off the ground, then snatched the challenger’s arm in mid-air. He did not let go, and forced a tap from Borg. One of the greatest submissions of all time was reflected by a near-unanimous selection from the Sucka staff.

Michael DeSantis- Demetrious Johnson def. Ray Borg

Mike Skytte- Demetrious Johnson def. Ray Borg

Nick Godin- Demetrious Johnson def. Ray Borg

Jeremy Brand- Demetrious Johnson def. Ray Borg

Justin Pierrot- Demetrious Johnson def. Ray Borg

Wesley Riddle- Brett Johns def. Joe Soto

Ryan Wagner- Demetrious Johnson def. Ray Borg

Kyle Dimond- Demetrious Johnson def. Ray Borg

Melanie Gale- Claudia Gadelha def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Jason Burgos- Ovince St. Preux’s two Von Flue chokes

Jacob Debets- Demetrious Johnson def. Ray Borg

Nick Baldwin- Demetrious Johnson def. Ray Borg

Winner: Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira

On one of the best cards of the year in UFC 218, Medeiros and Oliveira were arguably the best part. The two went to war for 12 minutes. The fight saw a combined four knockdowns and 168 significant strikes. At the end, it was Medeiros who was left standing in one of the most unforgettable bouts of the year.

Michael DeSantis- Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson

Mike Skytte- Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira

Nick Godin- Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson

Jeremy Brand- Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson

Justin Pierrot- Justin Gaethje vs. Eddie Alvarez

Wesley Riddle- Yancy Medeiros vs. Alex Oliveira

Ryan Wagner- Justin Gaethje vs. Eddie Alvarez

Kyle Dimond- Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Johnson

Melanie Gale- Cris “Cyborg” Justino vs. Holly Holm

Jason Burgos- Yancy Medeiros def. Alex Oliveira

Jacob Debets- Yancy Medeiros def. Alex Oliveira

Nick Baldwin- Yancy Medeiros def. Alex Oliveira

Winner: Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic

Darren Elkins was well on his way to losing a lopsided decision to Mirsad Bektic in their UFC 209 fight. Bektic had been doubling up on Elkins in significant strikes landed and strikes landed. He had four takedowns to Elkins’ zero. Bektic had nearly nine minutes of control time. That all changed in the blink of an eye. Elkins landed a right hand followed by a right kick that sent Bektic to the floor. Bektic had previously been an undefeated prospect. Elkins’ fantastic comeback victory warranted our website’s award.

Michael DeSantis- Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic

Mike Skytte- Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic

Nick Godin- Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic

Jeremy Brand- Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic

Justin Pierrot- Ryan Janes def. Andrew Sanchez

Wesley Riddle- Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic

Ryan Wagner- Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic

Kyle Dimond- Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic

Melanie Gale- Roxanne Modafferi def. Sarah D’Alelio

Jason Burgos- Justin Gaethje def. Michael Johnson

Jacob Debets- Justin Gaethje def. Michael Johnson

Nick Baldwin- Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic

Winner: Georges St-Pierre

“GSP” returned from a four-year retirement stint and claimed UFC gold. That’s nothing short of fascinating. The former welterweight champion came back, moved up a division, and claimed a submission win over then-UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217. It was the main event of one of the greatest cards ever. St-Pierre may have vacated the belt a month after winning, but that doesn’t erase his accomplishment of becoming a two-weight champion. It was a near clean sweep on our staff picks.

Michael DeSantis- Georges St-Pierre

Mike Skytte- Georges St-Pierre

Nick Godin- Georges St-Pierre

Jeremy Brand- Georges St-Pierre

Justin Pierrot- Georges St-Pierre

Wesley Riddle- Georges St-Pierre

Ryan Wagner- Georges St-Pierre

Kyle Dimond- Georges St-Pierre

Melanie Gale- Felice Herrig

Jason Burgos- Georges St-Pierre

Jacob Debets- Georges St-Pierre

Nick Baldwin- Georges St-Pierre

Winner: Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Namajunas’ win over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 for the strawweight title was that fight that shocked the MMA world in 2017. Jedrzejczyk was one win away from tying Ronda Rousey’s record for most consecutive title defenses for women in the UFC at six. The Polish star was a -700 favorite to defeat Namajunas. Those who picked Namajunas to win never thought she’d do it by TKO, as Jedrzejczyk is considered one of the best strikers in the sport, man or women. Namajunas knocking Jedrzejczyk down twice and earning her first stoppage via strikes constitutes the upset of the year.

Michael DeSantis- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Mike Skytte- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Nick Godin- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jeremy Brand- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Justin Pierrot- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Wesley Riddle- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Ryan Wagner- Zach Freeman def. Aaron Pico

Kyle Dimond- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Melanie Gale- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jason Burgos- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jacob Debets- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Nick Baldwin- Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Winner: Volkan Oezdemir

Oezdemir broke onto the UFC scene this year and went 3-0, had two devastating knockouts, and earned a title shot. Not bad for one year. Oezdemir’s first bout was a controversial split decision win over Ovince St. Preux, but fans quickly forgot when “No Time” blasted Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa back-to-back. Oezdemir was an underdog in every fight. He’ll be one yet again when he battles UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 220 later this month.

Michael DeSantis- Volkan Oezdemir

Mike Skytte- Zabit Magomedsharipov

Nick Godin- Volkan Oezdemir

Jeremy Brand- Jeremy Kennedy

Justin Pierrot- Jeremy Kennedy

Wesley Riddle- Nicco Montano

Ryan Wagner- Zabit Magomedsharipov

Kyle Dimond- Volkan Oezdemir

Melanie Gale- Aspen Ladd

Jason Burgos- Cynthia Calvillo

Jacob Debets- Volkan Oezdemir

Nick Baldwin- Volkan Oezdemir

Winner: Kanna Asakura

Asakura surprised many when she won the Rizin super atomweight Grand Prix last week. She submitted the likes of Rena Kubota and Maria Oliveira to do so. Asakura not only won a belt at the end of the year, but that topped off a campaign in which she went 6-0. Perhaps the most impressive thing about it is she turned 20 years old in October.

Michael DeSantis- Kanna Asakura

Mike Skytte- Kanna Asakura

Nick Godin- Kanna Asakura

Jeremy Brand- Cris Williams

Justin Pierrot- Kanna Asakura

Wesley Riddle- Kanna Asakura

Ryan Wagner- Rafael Lovato Jr.

Kyle Dimond- Rafael Lovato Jr.

Melanie Gale- Ilima-Lei MacFarlane

Jason Burgos- Tyrell Fortune

Jacob Debets- Aaron Pico

Nick Baldwin- Aaron Pico

Winner: UFC

The UFC is widely regarded as the biggest and best MMA promotion in the world. In many’s eyes, that didn’t change in 2017. The brand remains the far most recognizable in the sport. In a year where Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey did not fight, the promotion managed a strong end to the year. It had Georges St-Pierre return, saw the rise of new champions and stars, and put on some of the most exciting shows down the stretch of the year.

Michael DeSantis- Bellator

Mike Skytte- Rizin

Nick Godin- ONE FC

Jeremy Brand- Rizin

Justin Pierrot- UFC

Wesley Riddle- UFC

Ryan Wagner- UFC

Kyle Dimond- UFC

Melanie Gale- UFC

Jason Burgos- UFC

Jacob Debets- UFC

Nick Baldwin- UFC

Winner: Dan Hardy

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy continues to be a fan favorite analyst. The MMA community praises him whenever he assumes the color commentary role for FOX at UFC events. In addition to his color, Hardy has also garnered praise for his breakdowns on BT Sport and Inside the Octagon.

Michael DeSantis- Dominick Cruz

Mike Skytte- Dan Hardy

Nick Godin- Paul Felder

Jeremy Brand- Dan Hardy

Justin Pierrot- Jack Slack

Wesley Riddle- James Lynch

Ryan Wagner- Dan Hardy

Kyle Dimond- Dan Hardy

Melanie Gale- Julie Kedzie

Jason Burgos- Jimmy Smith

Jacob Debets- Paul Felder

Nick Baldwin- Daniel Cormier

Winner: UFC 217

The most memorable event of the year. UFC 217 had three title fights, all of which delivered. Bruce Buffer read “And New!” three times that November night (Georges St-Pierre, TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas). The main card also featured the continuing rise of Paulo “The Eraser” Costa and saw Stephen Thompson get back in the win column against Jorge Masvidal. On the undercard, fans witnessed prospects like Curtis Blaydes, Ricardo Ramos and Randy Brown pick up exciting wins. Of the 11 bouts, eight fighters won by stoppage. Seven were T/KOs.

Michael DeSantis- UFC 217

Mike Skytte- Rizin 2017 Final Round

Nick Godin- UFC 217

Jeremy Brand- UFC 217

Justin Pierrot- UFC 217

Wesley Riddle- UFC 217

Ryan Wagner- UFC 218

Kyle Dimond- UFC 217

Melanie Gale- UFC 217

Jason Burgos- UFC 217

Jason Debets- UFC 218

Nick Baldwin- UFC 217

