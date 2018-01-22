An amateur title fight has been lined up for Battlefield Fight League’s fifty fourth event. Josh Kwiatkowski challenges Paul Cowie for the amateur featherweight championship at BFL 54.

The news was announced on Monday morning and Kwiatkowski had a message, “Come the 17th, I’m stealing the show and his belt.”

Kwiatkowski (4-4) is a decorated amateur, that guarantees fireworks every single time he steps inside the cage. After going on a two-fight winning streak, Kwiatkowski is coming off a loss to James Yang at Ax Fighting 64. The 24-year-old will look to regain steam in the title fight against Cowie on March 17.

Cowie (6-1) is riding a three-fight winning streak, with all three fights happening in 2017. He won back to back title fights to close out the year. Cowie defeated Gwyn Berry at BFL 50 for the lightweight title. He vacated and dropped to featherweight, finishing Gio Platon at BFL 52. The champ has fought all of his amateur bouts under the BFL banner.

BFL 54 goes down on March 17 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia.

