DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 02: (L-R) Francis Ngannou of Cameroon punches Alistair Overeem of The Netherlands in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 218 event inside Little Caesars Arena on December 02, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The upcoming UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou is headlined by the most intriguing UFC Heavyweight Championship fight in years. Stipe Miocic will attempt to be the first fighter to make three consecutive UFC Heavyweight Championship title defenses, but standing in his way is heavy-handed contender Francis “The Predator” Ngannou. In the first half of this week’s episode we preview the entire UFC 220 card including the co-main event of Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir.

In the second half of the show we preview the upcoming Bellator: Lima vs. MacDonald card going head-to-head with the UFC show, recap the results of UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs. Choi and Invicta: Kaufman vs. Kianzad, and discuss Robert Whittaker‘s injury, Yoel Romero‘s new fight and new lawsuit, and Jimmy Smith‘s signing with the UFC.

