The Boys at the Hammer feature weekly coverage of all things MMA. They have one of the premier radio shows in the world of MMA broadcast weekly on Wednesday nights on 93.3 FM, CFMU and here at MMASucka.

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm, the final UFC event of the 2017, its over and Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino remains the UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion after beating a very game Holly Holm. In the first half of this week’s episode we recap the results of the entire 219 card.

In the second half of the show we discuss a quiet week in MMA news, including the retirement of MMA veteran Nate Marquardt, and also take a look at the divisional UFC title scenes for 2018.

Hosted by Steve Jeffery, David Abraham and Greg Persson.

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 28: (L-R) UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg of Brazil and challenger Holly Holm face off for the media during the UFC 219 Ultimate Media Day inside T-Mobile Arena on December 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

