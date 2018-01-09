Brave News, the online show that keeps fans updated on a weekly basis on everything Brave-related comes back this week with a special retrospective edition that shows 2017 was a year to remember for all MMA fans.

In its second year, Brave has traveled more than 40,000 km, the equivalent of a trip around the globe. Five new countries were added to Brave Combat Federation’s host list (Brazil, Mexico, India, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates), and more than 80 new countries were able to enjoy some of the best MMA action through TV broadcasting, expanding the household reach to more than 833 million homes.

In 2017, Brave also made history within the sport, crowning its first world champions. Elias Boudegzdame had the honor of becoming the promotion’s first-ever titleholder when he submitted Masio Fullen at Brave’s 4 Featherweight main event. The French-Algerian was then followed by Welterweight champion Carlston Harris and Light Heavyweight kingpin Klidson de Abreu, both crowned at Brave 8. Finally, at last November’s groundbreaking Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions, Stephen Loman overcame Gurdarshan Mangat to win the Bantamweight belt, while Ottman Azaitar knocked out Alejandro Martínez to become the Lightweight champion.

Speaking of Brave 9, the biggest-ever MMA event in the Middle East was a game-changer for Bahrain in terms of sports relevance when it comes to international events, and the cultural and economic impact of the show is still noticeable.

Finally, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa’s initiative has reached other modalities through KHK Sports and the launch of KHK Boxing.

[embedded content]

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Brave News #30: Brave Combat Federation 2017 Recap