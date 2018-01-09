With over twenty years of MMA officiating, one of the best referees in the sport will now use his knowledge for something a little different. It was announced Tuesday morning that, ‘Big’ John McCarthy will join the Bellator Broadcast Team.

“With the addition of ‘Big’ John to our broadcast team, we have put together the premier group of MMA commentators ahead of our Jan. 20 debut on the Paramount Network,” Bellator President Scott Coker said in a press release. “With John and Chael providing analysis, you’re getting two people who have spent more time in the cage than they have spent with a headset on, and that will translate to a positive viewing experience for Bellator fans.”

The hiring of McCarthy comes just two weeks after long time color commentator Jimmy Smith parted ways with the organization.

This isn’t McCarthy’s first rodeo with commentating, as he took a role with The Fight Network in 2007.

“I first want to say how grateful I am for the opportunity I have been given to work with the incredible team Bellator has assembled. It is always so hard to leave something you love, but I have always wanted to step away based on my terms rather than someone else’s. My goals are to work as hard as I can to meet the expectations everyone will have for me and to hopefully someday exceed them.” McCarthy said. “I cannot think of anyone I would rather be working with than Scott Coker. Scott has always been a person I admire because of his honesty, loyalty and love for the martial arts. I want to thank everyone from Bellator and Viacom for the trust you are bestowing upon me to keep the commentating of Bellator MMA at the highest levels of the sport.”

McCarthy will start his broadcasting role at Bellator 192 on January 20 in Los Angeles.

Stay tuned right here at MMA Sucka for more live streams as well as videos highlighting the top fighters, commentators, coaches, promoters and other names in MMA and combat sports. We also bring you great offers on the latest MMA products and merchandise. You can also subscribe to our YouTube channel for regular updates and all the latest fight news. You can also check out our sister site, at TheFightBuzz.com for the latest from the world of MMA and other combat sports.

MAIN IMAGE:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: ‘Big’ John McCarthy Will Join the Bellator Broadcast Team