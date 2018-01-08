Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do. Well, one Battlefield Fight League (BFL) fan is doing just that. He wasn’t able to purchase a ticket to the upcoming BFL 53 fight card, so one BFL fan will get a tattoo in exchange for a free ticket.

This post came after BFL posted on their Facebook page that this fight has been marinating for over a year and it would be nothing short of exciting.

BFL officials have taken it one step further. They are going to let this man strap the newly crowned Muay Thai champions belt around his waist.

BFL 53 goes down on January 13, 2018 from the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, British Columbia. The main event is a battle for the middleweight championship, as title holder Chris Anderson takes on former champ and former UFC fighter Matt Dwyer. Other fights on the card include David Perron vs. Curtis Harriott for the vacant lightweight title, as well as Hardeep Singh vs. Keegan Oliver, Jamie Siraj vs. JT Donaldson and Craig Maclean vs. Carlos Galvan.

MMA

Chris Anderson Champ vs. Matt Dwyer – Middleweight Championship

Curtis Harriott vs. David Perron – Welterweight Championship

Hardeep Singh vs. Keegan Oliver

Jamie Siraj vs. JT Donaldson

Craig Maclean vs. Carlos Galvan

AMATEUR

Ahraz Salmany vs. Tim Hadley

Logan Demmings vs. Justin Daley

Damon Begg vs. Junel Realo

Gurshan Singh vs. Hugh Gleason

MUAY THAI/KICKBOXING

Tien Haung vs. Ryan Peterson – Welterweight Championship

Oscar Rodriguez vs. Victor Dodge

