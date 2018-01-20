Bellator MMA event poster (courtesy of Bellator.com)

After over a month away, Bellator MMA is back with their first show of 2018.

Live from the Great Wester Forum in Inglewood, California, Bellator MMA brings a stacked card to the Paramount Network tonight.

In the main event, the Bellator MMA Heavyweight Grand-Prix kicks off as light heavyweights turned heavyweights Quinton “Rampage” Jackson takes on “The American Gangster” Chael Sonnen.

The co-main event features an incredible title fight between reigning welterweight king Douglas Lima and former UFC title-challenger Rory MacDonald.

Rounding out the main card; former lightweight champion Michael Chandler returns to action to take on rising-star Goiti Yamauchi, and veteran featherweights face-off as Georgi Karakhanyan and Henry Corrales do battle.

Opening up the main card will be 21-year-old phenom Aaron Pico in his third pro fight taking on WSOF veteran Shane Kruchten.

Bellator 192 Results

The prelims will feature the MMA debut of Royce Gracie’s son; Khonry Gracie. As well as the return of prospects Joey Davis, Guilherme Vasconcelos, and Haim Gozali.

Check out the full fight card that will be updated with live results & watch the Bellator 192 prelims right here on MMA Sucka!

Main Card (9:00pm ET – Paramount Network)

Rampage Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen

Douglas Lima vs. Rory MacDonald

Michael Chandler vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Henry Corrales

Aaron Pico vs. Shane Kruchten

Prelims (7:00pm ET – Bellator.com)

Ian Butler vs. Joey Davis

Joe Campos vs. Haim Gozali

Devon Brock vs. Khonry Gracie

Ivan Castillo vs. Guilherme Bomba

Marlen Magee vs. Johnny Cisneros

Kyle Estrada vs. David Duran

Tommy Aaron vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Arthur Estrazulas vs. Mike Segura

Noah Tillis vs. Jalin Turner

Chris Padilla vs. Gabriel Green

Chad George vs. James Barnes

Cooper Gibson vs. Andrew Lazo

Before the show, check out the MMA Sucka staff picks for Bellator 192 to see where we stand on each match-up.

