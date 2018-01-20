After over a month away, Bellator MMA is back with their first show of 2018.
Live from the Great Wester Forum in Inglewood, California, Bellator MMA brings a stacked card to the Paramount Network tonight.
In the main event, the Bellator MMA Heavyweight Grand-Prix kicks off as light heavyweights turned heavyweights Quinton “Rampage” Jackson takes on “The American Gangster” Chael Sonnen.
The co-main event features an incredible title fight between reigning welterweight king Douglas Lima and former UFC title-challenger Rory MacDonald.
Rounding out the main card; former lightweight champion Michael Chandler returns to action to take on rising-star Goiti Yamauchi, and veteran featherweights face-off as Georgi Karakhanyan and Henry Corrales do battle.
Opening up the main card will be 21-year-old phenom Aaron Pico in his third pro fight taking on WSOF veteran Shane Kruchten.
Bellator 192 Results
The prelims will feature the MMA debut of Royce Gracie’s son; Khonry Gracie. As well as the return of prospects Joey Davis, Guilherme Vasconcelos, and Haim Gozali.
Check out the full fight card that will be updated with live results & watch the Bellator 192 prelims right here on MMA Sucka!
Main Card (9:00pm ET – Paramount Network)
- Rampage Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen
- Douglas Lima vs. Rory MacDonald
- Michael Chandler vs. Goiti Yamauchi
- Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Henry Corrales
- Aaron Pico vs. Shane Kruchten
Prelims (7:00pm ET – Bellator.com)
- Ian Butler vs. Joey Davis
- Joe Campos vs. Haim Gozali
- Devon Brock vs. Khonry Gracie
- Ivan Castillo vs. Guilherme Bomba
- Marlen Magee vs. Johnny Cisneros
- Kyle Estrada vs. David Duran
- Tommy Aaron vs. Roosevelt Roberts
- Arthur Estrazulas vs. Mike Segura
- Noah Tillis vs. Jalin Turner
- Chris Padilla vs. Gabriel Green
- Chad George vs. James Barnes
- Cooper Gibson vs. Andrew Lazo
