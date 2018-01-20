Bellator MMA event poster (courtesy of Bellator.com)

After over a month away, Bellator MMA is back with their first show of 2018.

Live from the Great Wester Forum in Inglewood, California, Bellator MMA brings a stacked card to the Paramount Network tonight.

In the main event, the Bellator MMA Heavyweight Grand-Prix kicks off as light heavyweights turned heavyweights Quinton “Rampage” Jackson takes on “The American Gangster” Chael Sonnen.

The co-main event features an incredible title fight between reigning welterweight king Douglas Lima and former UFC title-challenger Rory MacDonald.

Rounding out the main card; former lightweight champion Michael Chandler returns to action to take on rising-star Goiti Yamauchi, and veteran featherweights face-off as Georgi Karakhanyan and Henry Corrales do battle.

Opening up the main card will be 21-year-old phenom Aaron Pico in his third pro fight taking on WSOF veteran Shane Kruchten.

Bellator 192 Results

The prelims will feature the MMA debut of Royce Gracie’s son; Khonry Gracie. As well as the return of prospects Joey Davis, Guilherme Vasconcelos, and Haim Gozali.

Check out the full fight card that will be updated with live results & watch the Bellator 192 prelims right here on MMA Sucka!

Main Card (9:00pm ET – Paramount Network) 

  • Rampage Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen
  • Douglas Lima vs. Rory MacDonald
  • Michael Chandler vs. Goiti Yamauchi
  • Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Henry Corrales
  • Aaron Pico vs. Shane Kruchten

Prelims (7:00pm ET – Bellator.com) 

  • Ian Butler vs. Joey Davis
  • Joe Campos vs. Haim Gozali
  • Devon Brock vs. Khonry Gracie
  • Ivan Castillo vs. Guilherme Bomba
  • Marlen Magee vs. Johnny Cisneros
  • Kyle Estrada vs. David Duran
  • Tommy Aaron vs. Roosevelt Roberts
  • Arthur Estrazulas vs. Mike Segura
  • Noah Tillis vs. Jalin Turner
  • Chris Padilla vs. Gabriel Green
  • Chad George vs. James Barnes
  • Cooper Gibson vs. Andrew Lazo

Before the show, check out the MMA Sucka staff picks for Bellator 192 to see where we stand on each match-up.

