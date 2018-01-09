One of the best wrestlers to come out of British Columbia will make his sophomore trip to the Octagon on April 14. Former Olympic wrestler and Commonwealth Games medalist Arjan Bhullar will take on Adam Wieczorek.

The news of Arjan Bhullar’s next UFC fight came via the heavyweight’s official Instagram account.

Bhullar (7-0) is undefeated in his mixed martial arts career and 1-0 inside the Octagon. The former BFL heavyweight champion earned a decisive decision victory against Luis Henrique in his debut at UFC 215 in front of a slough of fans in Edmonton, Alberta.

Wieczorek (9-1) is also 1-0 under the UFC banner. The pride of Poland earned a unanimous decision victory against Anthony Hamilton at UFC Fight Night 121 in November. ‘Siwy’s’ lone loss came in 2011 to current UFC heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura.

The date and venue of the April 14 fight card is unknown at this time.

