Amir Aliakbari suplexes Heath Herring (Getty Images)

The Iranian heavyweight beast Amir Aliakbari announced his departure from RIZIN to sign with ACB just last month. And finally, a debut has been announced.

Aliakbari will face two-time M-1 title-challenger Denis Smoldarev.

ACB March 23 2018 in Baku, Azerbaijan against Croatian Denis Smolderov — Amir Aliakbari (@IranHWbeast) January 20, 2018

Amir Aliakbari debuts at ACB 84 in Azerbaijan

Multiple-time Greco-Roman wrestling world champion, Amir Aliakbari (7-1) enters the bout following back-to-back first-round knockout wins against Tyler King and Brazilian veteran Geronimo dos Santos under the RIZIN banner. This came after his sole career loss to combat sports legend Mirko Cro Cop in the finals of RIZIN’s 2016 Grand-Prix.

Estonia’s Smoldarev (13-3) has won four of his last six fights, most recently picking up a big win over Canada’s Tanner Boser at ACB 61 in May of 2017. Prior to the win, however, Smoldarev made his ACB debut and was finished in the first round against Polish heavyweight Michal Andryszak. His other two career losses come against very talented opposition as well in the form of Marcin Tybura and Alexander Volkov – both of which happened to be M-1 title fights.

ACB 84 will take place on March 24 in Baku, Azerbaijan. As of right now, no other fights have been announced for the card.

Follow Mike on Twitter! @MikeLovesTacosX

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on MMA Sucka: Amir Aliakbari debuts at ACB 84 in Azerbaijan