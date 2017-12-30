On Saturday, December 30th, UFC 219 will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the UFC’s New Years pay-per-view. The fight card is headlined by current women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, who will look to defend her title against one of the greatest women MMA fighter’s, Holly Holm.

The co-main event will see Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s return to the octagon since demolishing Michael Johnson in November of 2016. Across the octagon from Nurmagomedov will be Edson Barboza, and extremely talented striker, who will look to take Nurmagomedov’s undefeated record, while winning five consecutive fights.

The remainder of the main card will feature another anticipated striking match-up between Dan Hooker and Marc Diakiese. Undefeated strawweight Cynthia Calvillo will face veteran Carla Esparza. And Carlos Condit, who is coming off of a tough loss, will be taking on Neil Magny, who is also fighting after a loss in September.

MAIN CARD (PPV – 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza

Dan Hooker vs. Marc Diakiese

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Carla Esparza

Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1 – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Michael Oleksiejczuk

Myles Jury vs. Rick Glenn

Martin Vettori vs. Omari Akhmedov

Louis Smolka vs. Matheus Nicolau

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET)

Tim Elliot vs. Mark De La Rosa

